Riots

LOOK: Rioters Deface Beloved DC Monuments

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
LOOK: Rioters Deface Beloved DC Monuments

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Rioters returned to the nation's capital Sunday night under the guise of seeking justice for George Floyd. In reality, they just wanted to commit crime. In the mayhem, rioters and looters set the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church ablaze. The church, which can be seen from the White House, has stood in Washington since 1816 and visited by every president since James Madison.

St. John's wasn't the only piece of history to be a victim to vandalism on Sunday. Several beloved monuments throughout the region were defaced with graffiti, including the World War II Memorial. As some people somberly noted, the memorial was defaced not even a week after Memorial Day.

Spray paint messages included, "Do black vets count yet?"

Destruction to other iconic monuments were documented by the National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service.

The Lincoln Memorial is no stranger to vandalism. About seven years ago, a group of pranksters sprayed green spray paint all over the 16th president.

This weekend's rioters fail to grasp the context.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular