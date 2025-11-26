Bomb Squad to Ballot: Why Alexandra del Moral Mealer Deserves to Represent Texas's 9th District

I recently sat down with Alex Mealer, the Republican candidate for Texas's newly redrawn 9th Congressional District. I came away convinced that this is precisely the kind of leader we need in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Spanning from the bustling port of Houston to the piny woods of Liberty County, this district is a microcosm of Texas itself. It’s diverse, it’s dynamic, and it needs real solutions. Mrs. Alex Mealer is uniquely equipped to deliver them.

Her story is one of relentless drive and resolve. Growing up in Texas, Alex learned early that opportunity doesn’t come free; it’s earned. At seventeen, she earned her way into West Point, then graduated into a post-9/11 world where she was selected for the Army’s bomb squad in Afghanistan.

As an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, she defused roadside bombs and IEDs, making life-or-death decisions under pressure. That experience forged a leader who doesn’t flinch when the stakes are high. Back home, she pursued dual degrees, a JD and an MBA from Harvard, proving that no obstacle, no matter how daunting, could dim her ambition. Then came personal trials that would have broken lesser souls, but Alex didn’t just survive; she thrived.

She took on the thankless task of reforming METRO’s public safety as board chair, and in 2022, nearly flipped Harris County red in a razor-thin race for county judge. When the election results raised red flags (i.e., 2 years later - they discovered deceased individuals had voted), she lawyered up, filed suits, and demanded transparency. That’s the kind of fight Texas needs in Congress.

Now, as she campaigns for the 9th District, Alex’s focus is laser-sharp on affordability, unleashing American industry, and common-sense policies that will make Texas great again.

Her background in high-stakes environments, whether defusing bombs or navigating Harvard’s classrooms, certainly equips her to tackle these issues with precision and urgency. She’s not here to offer big government solutions; as she put it in our conversation, “It’s not about big government solutions. It’s about empowering people to solve problems locally.”

That’s the kind of pragmatic, results-oriented approach this district needs, whether it’s cutting red tape for small businesses along the Houston Ship Channel, ensuring rural Liberty County families aren’t buried under federal overreach, or protecting the youth from criminal activity that’s poisoned our towns.

Alex’s legal and business acumen, combined with her grassroots experience, position her to be a fierce advocate for working Texans. She understands that affordability isn’t just about numbers on a data sheet; it’s about feeling confident at the grocery store, the pump, and about the thought of funding your child’s education.

Regulation, she argues, should be a tool for safety and efficiency, not a barrier that strangles opportunity. And common sense? That’s her north star, whether she’s talking about securing borders, fixing infrastructure, or ensuring elections are free, fair, and transparent. She’ll do the "maintenance that’s required” to fill these porous flaws in society.

Advertisement

In an age where Washington often feels like a swamp of entitlement and empty rhetoric, Alex Mealer stands out as a lioness. She’s a leader who’s been through hell, kept her faith, and still has gas left in the tank to fight for her family and her fellow Texans. Texas’s 9th District deserves a representative who’s not just willing to show up, but who’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get things done. Alex Mealer is that leader.

Texas, come next November, I hope you’ll vote for progress, pragmatism, and patriotism. I hope you’ll vote for Alex Mealer.

Please check out our entire interview - over at townhall.com or on YouTube.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!