House Passes Stop Illegal Entry Act, Cracking Down on Repeat Illegal Border Crossers and Criminal Aliens.

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives has taken decisive action to restore order to our country.

Over 10 million illegal aliens have entered our motherland illegally because of the border crisis unleashed by the Biden-Harris administration. Today, lawmakers passed the Stop Illegal Entry Act, spearheaded by Reps. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) and Brad Knott (R-NC), imposing tougher penalties on illegal re-entrants and felons in the country unlawfully.

In an exclusive statement to Townhall, Rep. Bice emphasized the bill's role in empowering law enforcement amid the chaos left by Democrats. “The Biden Administration let over 10 million illegal migrants into the country and failed to prosecute those who defied U.S. immigration law. These individuals included people from countries designated as state sponsors of terror, with 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List being encountered at the border,” Bice said. “We must deter future illegal immigration and give our law enforcement and border patrol officers the tools they need to hold dangerous criminals accountable. This is why I was proud to see my colleagues vote to pass the Stop Illegal Entry Act. This legislation increases penalties for illegal aliens who re-enter the United States, as well as those in the United States who have committed felonies. President Trump has delivered on his promise to secure the border, but we have more work to do to safeguard and protect our communities. This is another step in the right direction.”

Rep. Knott, a former federal prosecutor, echoed the urgency, drawing from his first hand experience. “As a federal prosecutor, I encountered illegal alien criminals who repeatedly reentered the United States after deportation to continue committing crimes against Americans. This pervasive trend will continue, causing endless harm, unless we implement serious deterrents targeting this class of dangerous criminals,” Knott told Townhall. “The Stop Illegal Entry Act closes that loophole by enabling efficient convictions with strong penalties whenever an illegal immigrant commits a felony or attempts to come back into the country after deportation. I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and urge the Senate to get this bill on President Trump’s desk quickly.”

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration, where Republicans are poised to push it forward. On Sept. 8, the Office of Management and Budget confirmed President Trump would sign it into law.

This House victory underscores the Trump administration's relentless drive to fix the Democrats' open-border disaster and prioritize American safety over political correctness. As communities breath easier, expect more conservative wins to lock down the border for good.

Townhall reached out to Senate leadership for comment on next steps.

