Republican NYC Mayoral Nominee Tells CNN to Fire Chris Cuomo

Curtis Silwa, the GOP nominee for mayor of New York City, is urging CNN to fire Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

As reported by Fox News, Silwa said that he plans to personally call on CNN President Jeff Zucker to fire Cuomo in a press conference outside the network’s New York headquarters on Thursday. Silwa intends to write a personal letter to Zucker including the words “fire Fredo now.”

“Fredo” has been critics’ preferred nickname for Cuomo after a man greeting him with this reference to “The Godfather” character sent the CNN anchor into a rage in 2019. Silwa handed out “Fire Fredo” signs to his supporters at the press conference, echoing his previous call for Cuomo to call out his brother’s “disgusting behavior.”

Hey Fredo (@ChrisCuomo)



Are you going to speak out against your brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disgusting behavior?



Your brother disparaged your own parents and heritage. And you’re an enabler in all of this. https://t.co/jbYtW79UQK — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) August 4, 2021

Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” has long been in hot water for interviewing his brother multiple times about his handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

New York’s report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations, which was released last week by state Attorney General Letitia James, painted a damning picture of Chris’ involvement in the scandal. The report showed that the younger Cuomo had received classified information and even advised his brother on how to handle the allegations.

Andrew Cuomo resigned the governorship on Tuesday and will leave office on Aug. 24. He will be replaced by current Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will become New York’s first female governor.

Silwa, a 67-year-old moderate Republican who opposed former President Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, is largely running on his support for both law enforcement and property tax overhauls. Silwa founded the non-profit crime prevention organization Guardian Angels in 1979, and he defeated conservative candidate Fernando Mateo in June’s GOP mayoral primary.

Silwa will face the Democratic nominee, Borough President of Brooklyn Eric Adams, in the general election on Nov. 2. Adams is the heavy favorite in the deep-blue city.