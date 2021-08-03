AG Report: CNN's Chris Cuomo Received Confidential NY State Intel About Brother's Accusers

CNN host Chris Cuomo was given confidential and privileged information by the New York state Executive Chamber as his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was facing several sexual harassment allegations, Attorney General Letitia James’ report discovered.

Investigators wrote in the report that it was “revealing” that the governor sought guidance from Chris Cuomo and others not employed by the state on his response to the accusations that have since been found to be true.

"None of them was officially retained in any capacity by the Executive Chamber or any of the individuals involved," the report reads.

"Nonetheless, they were regularly provided with confidential and often privileged information about state operations and helped make decisions that impacted State business and employees—all without any formal role, duty, or obligation to the State," it continues.

Chris Cuomo also took part in handling his brother's response to allegations by either writing or editing statements for the governor. This occurred amid the CNN anchor denying involvement in his brother's response.

"Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends. I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm," the proposed statement for Gov. Cuomo reads.

"Sometimes I am playful and make jokes. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. My only desire is to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business," it continues. "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in way I never intended. I’m sorry and feel deeply embarrassed about that."

In May, Chris Cuomo was found to have advised his brother on how to handle the sexual harassment scandal but has since apologized.