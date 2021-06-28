California

California Strikes Again: Riverside Economics Professor Defends Joseph Stalin

Carson Swick
Carson Swick
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 2:00 PM
The totalitarian instincts of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) are now finding their way into the academia of the Golden State.

Dr. Asatar Bair is a professor of economics and statistics at Riverside City College. He is also an avowed communist, which is ironic for someone giving lectures about monetary policy. Over the weekend, Bair raised eyebrows by sending a series of tweets praising Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as a champion of working citizens.

Though Stalin was originally an ally of Vladimir Lenin’s communist revolution, historians have widely criticized him for perverting Marxist-Leninist theory into one-party totalitarian rule and massive human rights violations.

In his tweets, Bair cited the improved life expectancy, literacy rates, and increased public health investments in the Soviet Union under Stalin’s rule. He even called Stalin “one of the greatest leaders” of the 20th century, and claimed he holds a “fair and balanced view” of the dictator.

Of Stalin’s leadership during World War II, Bair praised his “foresight to fear a belligerent German fascism,” though Adolf Hitler also had the foresight to fear a belligerent Russian communism. Bair also commended Stalin’s “tactical ability” in defeating the German forces, though Stalin’s tactical genius simply consisted of throwing more than 20 million men at the Nazis to be killed — including his own son.

Bair’s statements trended on Twitter on Monday morning, and various users across the political spectrum were quick to condemn them. From the left, French actor and activist Sebastian Roché called out Bair’s “asinine take” and told him to “sit down.”

Bair had previously come under fire in March when he implied that, because China’s population of Uyghur Muslims population is increasing, the severity of persecution faced by the Uyghurs is exaggerated.

Unfortunately, Bair is not the first person in California education to offer a laughable left-wing take. Last December, activists in San Francisco called upon the city to rename Abraham Lincoln High School. The reason given by first grade teacher Jeremiah Jeffries: Lincoln, the man who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, “did not show through policy or rhetoric that Black lives ever mattered” to him.

The San Francisco Board of Education voted to keep the name in April.

