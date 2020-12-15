Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco Changing Name Because...Black Lives Didn't Matter to Lincoln

Liberals have zero grasp of history. Zero. They’re abject morons. In the wake of the 2020 election, the one crusade they’ve engaged in has not relented: the perversion of our history. It’s ironic for a side that thinks they have a monopoly on facts is absolutely clueless on American history. The moral superiority is also nauseating. If anything, liberals are the most debauched, corrupt, and outright sleazy segments of society. But let’s get back to the point here. Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco is changing their name because out greatest president didn’t care about black people enough. Oh, and Honest Abe is not alone. As you saw over the summer, scores of monuments were removed to appease the woke mob and their historical revisionist nonsense. Teddy Roosevelt and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) were also targeted (via Daily Mail):

A San Francisco district is planning to rename a school named after Abraham Lincoln because the former president did not demonstrate that 'black lives mattered to him'. The president, who is often held up as an American hero for abolishing slavery, is just one of 44 historical figures soon to have their names scratched off schools within the San Francisco Unified School District. Other names include George Washington, Herbert Hoover and Senator Dianne Feinstein, whose name will be stripped from the Dianne Feinstein Elementary School for allowing the Confederate flag to fly outside City Hall back in 1984 when she was mayor. The renaming of the schools comes as part of a nationwide reckoning around racial justice that has seen Confederate flags banned, military bases renamed and statues toppled of racist and Confederate figures across America in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The district's renaming committee decided Lincoln is not worthy of keeping his name on Abraham Lincoln High School because 'the majority of his policies proved to be detrimental to [Native Americans].' 'Abraham Lincoln is not seen as much of a hero at all among many American Indian Nations and Native peoples of the United States, as the majority of his policies proved to be detrimental to them,' the committee meeting notes state. Under his watch, Indigenous peoples had much of their land taken away from them.

Thomas Jefferson canceled in Northern Virginia, now Abe Lincoln canceled in San Francisco.



Reminder: This man *freed the slaves.*



Madness has momentum. pic.twitter.com/3eMwrUZr3W — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 15, 2020

Abraham Lincoln: *frees slaves*



2020 Woke People In San Francisco: "You know. Abraham Lincoln didn't do enough for black people." — RBe (@RBPundit) December 15, 2020

Social media fueling extremism all over. Fringe views spreading like wildfire. https://t.co/NirekILKCy — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 15, 2020

There was this thing called the Civil War going on, kids. It was our bloodiest war. It was the greatest crisis this nation probably ever faced; our constitutional republic collapsed. In the end, Lincoln's political genius allowed for the 13th Amendment to be passed, abolishing slavery for all time.

And yet, this school is doing this because of…a bunch of Indians? Really? No one was going to treat Native Americans well in this period. Get over it. dark times, yes, but the point is to learn from it and prevent this from happening again. It’s not meant to serve as a means to erase American history. Just because it offends you doesn’t mean it should be erased—and it certainly isn’t going to undo what has already been done. History is violent, kids. Get used to it. And so far, Blue State America seems perfectly fine erasing American history to coddle a slice of the country that is addicted to self-victimization.