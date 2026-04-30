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Tipsheet

Trump Warns Republicans to Not Be 'Stupid' on Ending the Filibuster

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 30, 2026 12:30 PM
Trump Warns Republicans to Not Be 'Stupid' on Ending the Filibuster
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump has not given up on pressuring Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

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How much abuse can the Republican Senate take from the Radical Left Lunatics in the form of Democrat Senators, before they BLOW UP (TERMINATE!) THE FILIBUSTER, and approve things at a record clip, including The Save America Act, that would be unthinkable without the Filibuster Termination??? The Dems will do it on the first hour of their first day. DO NOT BE STUPID!!!

Trump has been pressuring Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to end the filibuster so Republicans can pass the legislation, which would require voters to prove their U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Thune has already warned that Republicans lack the votes necessary to use the nuclear option to pass the legislation. This means Trump is making a demand that many in the party have already rejected. This has prompted some to speculate that the bill is dead in the water.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER SENATE VOTER ID

Still, the president hasn’t given up. He is still treating the bill as a top priority.

The House passed the bill in February, but it has stalled in the Senate because no Democrats will support it and there aren’t enough Republicans who are willing to eliminate the filibuster to push it through.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) recently tried tying the provisions in the SAVE America Act to a budget package. But it lost on a 48-50 vote when four GOP senators joined with Democrats to vote against it. 

The fate of the SAVE America Act is dependent on whether Republicans can do away with the filibuster. However, Sens. Susan Collins (R‑MN), Lisa Murkowski (R‑AK), Thom Tillis (R‑NC) and Mitch McConnell (R‑KY) have refused to back such a move.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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