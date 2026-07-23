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Tipsheet

Saudis Could Secure a Nuclear Deal. Here's the Big Catch.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 23, 2026 2:18 PM
Saudis Could Secure a Nuclear Deal. Here's the Big Catch.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that a signing the Abraham Accords is a critical part of allowing a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia to go into effect.

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The Abraham Accords were started during the first Trump administration to foster peace and diplomacy between Israel and the Arab world in the region.

When Townhall asked about the deal at the press briefing on Thursday, Leavitt said it’s “a condition that the president has spoken about many times with our Gulf and Arab allies.”

“He wants to see these countries sign the Abraham Accords. It was one of the most historic accomplishments of his first term and it continues to be a long-term goal of his to expand those accords to ultimately come to a place where the Middle East can be a peaceful and stable region,” she added, stressing that the deal is “contingent” on the Saudis joining the accords. 

“We’ll continue to talk with our Saudi counterparts to get the deal finalized and hopefully see them joining the Abraham Accords very soon,” she added. 

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Related:

ABRAHAM ACCORDS DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA TRUTH SOCIAL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In addition to the U.S. and Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco and Bahrain have also signed onto the accords. 

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday morning on Truth Social that it would be a “Civil Nuclear Deal” that does not allow for “enrichment of material.” 

Trump added that it “pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” saying that “the United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement on Wednesday that "rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States."

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