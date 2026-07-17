FIFA World Cup Drone Incident Leads to ICE Arrest

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal alien who allegedly flew a drone into airspace that was restricted for a FIFA World Cup event in Kansas City on July 3, Townhall has first learned.

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Mexican national Jose Gerardo Garrido-Benitez was arrested on July 6 by ICE for allegedly flying a drone less than 2.5 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“This criminal illegal alien dangerously flew a drone in restricted airspace near a FIFA event in Kansas City, Missouri,” DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“His lengthy criminal history includes driving while intoxicated, forgery, battery, and possession of drugs. The Trump Administration will not allow illegal aliens to threaten the safety and security of the American people. We will continue to guarantee the safety of all who attend these historic games as the World Cup comes to an end," Bis continued.

Mexican national Jose Gerardo Garrido-Benitez was arrested by ICE on July 6.After the incident, federal authorities “seized his drone and notified ICE,” DHS said.

Garrido-Benitez is currently being held by ICE before he's deported, and he’s been previously convicted for numerous crimes such as “felony forgery” and “driving while intoxicated.”

The other allegations DHS noted, including battery and drug possession charges, stemmed from prior arrests of the Garrido-Benitez.

The individual had a federal final order of removal since February 2005. He first crossed into the United States illegally the California-Mexico border in 2003, and he was deported, but it’s unclear when he returned, the department noted.

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