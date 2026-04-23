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That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again, and a Mexican National Faces Deportation for Illegal Votes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 12:00 PM
That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again, and a Mexican National Faces Deportation for Illegal Votes
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

The Left tells us we don't need the SAVE America Act because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote. But a lot of non-citizens have voted, and Democrats have shifted the narrative to "Yeah, it's happening, but it's not happening frequently."

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For every story we do learn about, however, there have to be more that we don't know about. This time, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is saying that a Mexican national illegally voted in an election and how he's facing removal.

Here's more:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) touted a “critical tool” to prevent election fraud Wednesday after a Mexican national was convicted on charges related to his illegal participation in a US election. 

Jose Ceballos-Armendariz, the former mayor of a small town in Kansas, pleaded guilty to three counts of disorderly election conduct earlier this week after being accused last November of unlawfully voting multiple times and falsely claiming US citizenship on voter registration forms. 

Ceballos-Armendariz has been a green card holder since 1990, according to DHS. 

“This alien has now been convicted of illegally voting in American elections, voting in American elections,” DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement to Fox News

“The SAVE program is a critical tool for state and local governments to safeguard the integrity of elections across the country,” she added. 

The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program allows government agencies to verify a person’s immigration status by querying various federal databases. 

The Trump administration expanded the use of SAVE last May, allowing state election officials to use the program to determine an individual’s eligibility to vote.

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Related:

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

Thank goodness President Trump expanded the use of SAVE.

That's what Democrats say.

That's insane.

And it'll keep happening.

Republicans should pass the SAVE America Act.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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