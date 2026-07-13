VIP
All Democrats Are Weird
All Democrats Are Weird
So, That's Why NC Republicans Are Clamoring for Help. That Poll Is Rather Interesting.
So, That's Why NC Republicans Are Clamoring for Help. That Poll Is Rather...
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's...
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
Big Tech Hid 112 Stories About Democrat Graham Platner's Scandals to Help Him Beat Susan Collins
Big Tech Hid 112 Stories About Democrat Graham Platner's Scandals to Help Him...
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret Service's Failures
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret...
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to...
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio
Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio
The Naval Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Is Back
The Naval Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Is Back
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Plans for Primetime Address This Week

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 13, 2026 2:49 PM
Trump Announces Plans for Primetime Address This Week
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Donald Trump will be giving a primetime address on Thursday night.

The address comes as the United States continues to navigate its response to Iran, as the ceasefire is now considered over after the memorandum of understanding was signed. However, the exact topic of the address is unknown. 

Advertisement

“President Trump will be making a speech to the nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted on Truth Social on Monday afternoon. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the remarks. 

Shortly before the announcement on Monday afternoon, the president spoke at the White House in celebration of the upcoming Freedom250 Grand Prix, but did outlined any new details beyond what he shared earlier in the day regarding the Middle East. 

He’s also put out numerous Truth Social posts and did multiple interviews in recent days regarding Iran and the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of his closest allies in the Senate.  

His last traditional address to the nation was on April 1 to discuss the Iran conflict. The most recent development in the Iran situation is Trump's decision to bring back the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, and his desire to want to charge a 20% reimbursement fee for transiting cargo ships. 

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving," he wrote. 

"

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term Matt Vespa
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office Matt Vespa
The Naval Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Is Back Cameron Arcand
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt Amy Curtis
So, That's Why NC Republicans Are Clamoring for Help. That Poll Is Rather Interesting. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement