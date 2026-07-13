Trump Announces Plans for Primetime Address This Week

President Donald Trump will be giving a primetime address on Thursday night.

The address comes as the United States continues to navigate its response to Iran, as the ceasefire is now considered over after the memorandum of understanding was signed. However, the exact topic of the address is unknown.

Advertisement

“President Trump will be making a speech to the nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the remarks.

Shortly before the announcement on Monday afternoon, the president spoke at the White House in celebration of the upcoming Freedom250 Grand Prix, but did outlined any new details beyond what he shared earlier in the day regarding the Middle East.

He’s also put out numerous Truth Social posts and did multiple interviews in recent days regarding Iran and the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of his closest allies in the Senate.

His last traditional address to the nation was on April 1 to discuss the Iran conflict. The most recent development in the Iran situation is Trump's decision to bring back the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, and his desire to want to charge a 20% reimbursement fee for transiting cargo ships.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving," he wrote.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"