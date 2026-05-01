Trump Says the U.S. Will Be Taking Over Cuba 'Almost Immediately'

President Donald Trump says that the U.S. will be taking over Cuba “almost immediately.”

"He comes from a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. Now, Cuba's got problems. We'll finish one first. I like to finish a job. On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the word. We'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, 'Thank you very much. We give up.'"

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says the United States will be taking over Cuba “ALMOST IMMEDIATELY”



👀 pic.twitter.com/pb1nFGni9V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2026

JUST IN: Trump announces the U.S. will take over Cuba "almost immediately." — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 2, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says he might TAKE OVER CUBA "almost immediately" using the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN traveling back from Iran



"On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. We'll have that come in, stop about 100… pic.twitter.com/10YcQY1GPO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 2, 2026

In April, Trump vowed a "New Dawn for Cuba" at a Phoenix rally.

“We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” he said to the crowd. “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans, not too many in this audience, I don’t think, but you can go to Miami. We have people, Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now, watch what happens.”

Even before that rally, Trump had hinted at his plans for Cuba for months.

His administration has removed Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, destroyed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and now, it looks like the Iran conflict might come to an end.

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