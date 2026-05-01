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Tipsheet

Trump Says the U.S. Will Be Taking Over Cuba 'Almost Immediately'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 01, 2026 9:16 PM
Trump Says the U.S. Will Be Taking Over Cuba 'Almost Immediately'
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump says that the U.S. will be taking over Cuba “almost immediately.”

"He comes from a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. Now, Cuba's got problems. We'll finish one first. I like to finish a job. On the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the word. We'll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, 'Thank you very much. We give up.'" 

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In April, Trump vowed a "New Dawn for Cuba" at a Phoenix rally. 

“We’re going to help them out with Cuba,” he said to the crowd. “We have a lot of great Cuban Americans, not too many in this audience, I don’t think, but you can go to Miami. We have people, Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now, watch what happens.” 

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Related:

CUBA DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Even before that rally, Trump had hinted at his plans for Cuba for months. 

His administration has removed Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, destroyed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and now, it looks like the Iran conflict might come to an end. 

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