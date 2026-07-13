A Grand Prix Race Heads to DC – But It Wasn't An Easy Effort

The Freedom250 Grand Prix race in Washington, D.C., is on August 22-23, but it was a long road to get there, according to the Trump administration.

Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the Grand Prix showcase at the White House on Monday afternoon that Democrats were creating roadblocks in the process to let the race live up to its fullest potential.

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The president said that organizers of the race, particularly the Penske team, had “more than 80 meetings in 90 days on Capitol Hill to get this event to happen.”

“This over a period of years, and nothing happening,” he said.

Roger Penske at the @Freedom250 Grand Prix Showcase at the White House: "When you think about 250 years of this country, it’s an amazing time... we’re fortunate to have the most important office in the world give us the green light, and then the checkered flag to have this event… pic.twitter.com/2qjuY6VMnz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2026

“They said when they came to see the president, what, did we work it out in about 15 minutes? It was done. And we picked a better track,” Trump said regarding the track, which will include Pennsylvania Avenue.

Monday’s event featured high-profile racers David Malukas, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou, as well as racing mogul Roger Penske of Team Penske. In addition, spectators were treated to a pitstop demonstration where a crew quickly changed tires on one of the iconic race cars.

IndyCar comes to the White House with a pit stop on West Executive. pic.twitter.com/h0JTBNohBV — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 13, 2026

“I think we're fortunate to have the most important office in the world give us the green light and then the checkered flag to have this event in August. Think about it. Over 250,000 people signed up to come to this event,” Penske said regarding the free event. “And we will be able to accommodate a 100,000 each of the two days.”

“I think it's an opportunity to showcase the technology, the speed, the partnerships, and the athletes that make such a difference,” Penske added before Trump was gifted a special racing helmet. “We think about the Indie 500 as an iconic race, but this is going to move right up there next to it as far as we're concerned from the standpoint of the best in the world.”

The race is just one of many events to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, as there was a large fireworks display in the nations capital on Independence Day, as well as the Great American State Fair that was on the National Mall.

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