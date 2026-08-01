New Jersey's 'Software Glitch' Isn't the End of the Story

“I promised New Jerseyans that my administration would confront the issue with accountability and urgency.”

That is what New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said one week after she admitted at a press conference that roughly 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote because of what she described as a “software glitch.”

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The governor also announced that the state had begun a process to remove more than 4,500 of those registrations and pledged to continue reviewing the remaining cases.

Those actions are necessary.

However, those actions represent the bare minimum any administration should take after discovering thousands of noncitizens were improperly registered to vote.

A software glitch explains how the registrations occurred. It does not answer every question that discovery created.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew recently sent Gov. Sherrill 12 questions about the voter registration failure, calling it "not a minor clerical discrepancy" but "a catastrophic breakdown of the most basic safeguard in our election system." His questions deserve clear answers. When roughly 6,600 noncitizens are mistakenly registered to vote, the public deserves more than an explanation. It deserves confidence that any remaining vulnerabilities have been identified and corrected.

If Gov. Sherrill wants to demonstrate the accountability and urgency she promised New Jerseyans, the focus should not simply be on removing the affected registrations. It should also be on answering the broader questions the incident raised and showing voters that every reasonable safeguard has been strengthened.

After all, once New Jersey acknowledged that thousands of ineligible registrations made it onto the voter rolls, an obvious question followed: How can voters be confident there are not more? Confidence comes from continued voter eligibility verification, accurate voter roll maintenance, and demonstrating that the problem has been fully addressed.

If New Jersey is confident it has identified the problem and corrected it, why not provide greater transparency into how its voter rolls are maintained and reviewed?

The Legislature itself had already begun considering safeguards for New Jersey’s automatic voter registration system before the software error became public. Back in May, Democrat state Sen. Jim Beach and Republican Sen. Kristin Corrado introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure individuals who indicate they are not U.S. citizens are not prompted to register to vote through the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Corrado said the legislation would provide "important clarity so the Motor Vehicle Commission is not prompting non-citizens to register to vote," while protecting "the easy and accessible voter registration process that eligible New Jersey voters currently enjoy."

The fact that lawmakers proposed this safeguard two months before the public learned of the software error naturally raises another question: If the Legislature was already considering additional protections, should those concerns have received greater attention before thousands of noncitizens were mistakenly registered?

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Last month, the New Jersey Republican Party’s Election Integrity Task Force “found that hundreds of non-citizens were registered to vote,” with “at least 30 documented cases uncovered of non-citizens illegally casting votes, in some cases in multiple elections and for many years.”

As New Jersey Republican Party Chair Christine Giordano Hanlon put it, “The most concerning part is that it appears these cases are a direct result of flaws that exist in New Jersey’s voter registration and vetting process.”

Those concerns were raised before the state publicly acknowledged the software error. The software explanation answered how the problem occurred. It did not answer whether every affected registration has been identified, why the safeguards failed, or what has changed to ensure it cannot happen again.

The Sherrill administration wants New Jersey voters to have confidence in the state's election system. That confidence cannot rest solely on assurances from Trenton. It has to be earned through continued verification and a demonstrated commitment to finding every remaining vulnerability. The lesson from New Jersey is not simply to fix mistakes, but to verify they cannot happen again.

New Jersey doesn't have to invent a new model for restoring public confidence. Other states already demonstrate what ongoing voter roll maintenance and transparency can look like.

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Texas offers one example. Election officials routinely verify voter eligibility, maintain accurate voter rolls, provide counties with data to investigate potential ineligible registrations, and publicly report those efforts. The goal is simple: find problems before they become controversies, not after.

That approach recognizes that maintaining accurate voter rolls is an ongoing responsibility, not a one-time exercise.

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