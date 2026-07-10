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Tipsheet

There's a Major Update in the Foiled Sniper-Style UFC Terror Plot

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 10, 2026 12:20 PM
There's a Major Update in the Foiled Sniper-Style UFC Terror Plot
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Eight individuals were indicted by an Ohio-based federal grand jury in the thwarted violent sniper-style plot against the UFC fight at the White House in June. 

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The group of men is facing charges for “conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists” and “conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.” 

"Through this investigation, we learned the group allegedly planned to carry out a mass casualty attack involving the use of drones armed with explosives and firearms meant to shoot people fleeing in the crowds," FBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie said at a news conference on Friday. 

Specifically, the DOJ says that the group began taking steps toward their “operational plans to commit the attack” and then flee the would-be crime scene. The case centered in Ohio as one of the suspects, 19-year-old Tycen Proper, was the subject of the “initial investigation and criminal complaint.” 

According to the Justice Department, these indictments swap out the charges that were in place originally.

“The allegations in this indictment, we allege, show that these men were not simply airing grievances from behind their keyboards, and sharing like-minded political ideologies,” United States Attorney Dominick Gerace said during the news conference. 

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“Rather, they took action to carry out a plot to attack the UFC Freedom250 event and to murder federal officials at the highest levels of our government,” he continued. “Political discourse has many places in our society; political violence has none.”

The defendants in the case sought to kill President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other national and world leaders, the DOJ said. 

If convicted, the supportive terrorism conspiracy charges can land the men 15 years behind bars, but they could face life in prison on the murder conspiracy charges. 

The men – Proper, Abraham Alvarez, Daniel Eskridge, William Falkner, Jordan Rincker, Bryan Roa, Chandler D. Scaggs and Michael Thomas – were from all over the country, including Nebraska, Missouri, Washington, Ohio, California and West Virginia. 

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