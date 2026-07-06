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Platner Loses Major Endorsements After Sexual Assault Allegation

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 06, 2026 5:38 PM
Platner Loses Major Endorsements After Sexual Assault Allegation
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) are pulling their endorsements of Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner following allegations of sexual assault, and Platner may soon be exiting the race. 

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Platner’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, came forward with the 2021 allegation on Monday, according to Politico. The Democrat told the outlet in a statement that “these allegations are troubling, serious, and false. Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.”

“I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement,” Khanna said in an X post on Monday.

Gallego echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the “allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious.” 

“I am rescinding my endorsement,” he said. 

Racicot told Politico she “[remembers] him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of [her].”

“I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice,’” she said. 

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Platner said in a video on Monday that he will decide on the “best path forward” for his left-wing populist campaign. The Democrat also recently faced abusive relationship allegations, as well as criticism over controversial old Reddit posts and having a Nazi symbol tattoo. 

July 13 is the deadline for Platner to drop out of the race in order for the party to choose somebody to fill in for him on the ballot. As it stands now, Platner will face off against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election in what’s expected to be one of the tightest races in the country. 

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