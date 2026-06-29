Supreme Court Mail-In Ballot Decision Leaves Trump With a Simple Message

President Donald Trump called the Republican National Committee’s Supreme Court loss on Monday “tremendous,” and he used it as an opportunity to push for the SAVE America Act once again.

Advertisement

The court ruled that states are allowed to count mail-in ballots that were obtained after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked before that day.

Specifically, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion of the court's 5-4 decision that "federal election-day statutes do not prevent Mississippi from counting absentee ballots postmarked by election day but received up to five days thereafter; nothing in the federal election-day statutes requires ballots to be received by election day."

The president wrote on Truth Social that “it is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” which includes documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration and limits for mail-in ballots, with workarounds if somebody is disabled, ill, traveling, or deployed.

“The House of Representatives has approved this vital Act, THREE TIMES,” Trump added, before saying that the Senate “seems unable to do so.”

“In a time when there is a powerful Communist Movement taking place in our Country, one more dangerous than World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or September 11th, all Dumocrats, and our five Republican Senate Hold Outs, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Mitch McConnell must vote to SAVE OUR COUNTRY. There can be no more excuses,” he wrote.

Collins has been supportive of the federal elections proposal; however, she voted against a push to attempt to attach to the “Secure America Act” reconciliation bill earlier this month, according to Fox News. Meanwhile, Cassidy has also been supportive of the bill, but he recently expressed skepticism about its ability to pass.

“There are not the votes,” the Louisiana Republican told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on CBS News on Sunday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Some Republicans, like Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), have stressed the need to attach the bill to whatever legislation they possibly can.

“Let’s add SAVE to the Housing bill. Let’s add SAVE to FISA Reauthorization,” Banks posted to X. “Let's add SAVE to a new Reconciliation bill. We must pass the SAVE America Act.”

“We must secure our elections once & for all,” he added.

Only US citizens should be voting in US elections.



Let’s add SAVE to the Housing bill.

Let’s add SAVE to FISA Reauthorization.

Let's add SAVE to a new Reconciliation bill.



We must pass the SAVE America Act.

We must secure our elections once & for all.https://t.co/jwFq8uU6u3 — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) June 29, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.