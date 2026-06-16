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What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 16, 2026 12:15 PM
What Vance's Next Anti-Fraud Event Reveals About the Midterms
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Vice President JD Vance is headed to Bethpage, New York, on Wednesday to tout the Trump administration’s efforts to tackle abuse of taxpayer dollars, as the vice president leads the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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The Long Island location of Vance’s trip is noteworthy, as it’s located in the swing district held by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY). Suozzi’s district has an even Cook Partisan Voting Index, and the Cook Political Report rates the Democrat’s general election race as “Lean Democrat.” 

The race is still considered one of the most competitive in the country come November, as it’s on the target list for the National Republican Campaign Committee, and the defense list of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 

Attorney Greg Hach and former state Assemblyman Mike LiPetri are running in the Republican primary on June 23.

The district backed President Donald Trump in 2024, but also narrowly backed both Suozzi and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in 2024. Suozzi was already in Congress from 2017 to 2023, but he returned after a special election following former Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) expulsion. 

As for Vance, he answered "The View" about the midterms strategy from the administration head-on on Tuesday. 

"That's ultimately up to the voters. I think voters have every right to expect as much as possible out of their elected representatives," he said when asked about whether Americans are content with affordability. 

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"We certainly know we were elected on a number of mandates. One was to close the border, which we have done successfully, exceed expectations there. Number two was to lower prices, and there's still work to do in large part because of what's happened over the last few months in the Middle East," he continued, noting that oil prices are ticking down again. 

"I think that we're making progress, but ultimately, we're going to make our pitch to the voters in November, and their the ones who get to decide whether we've done a good job or not, and that's how their gonna vote," he later added. 

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