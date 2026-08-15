Indianapolis Fugitive Wanted in Drug and Dogfighting Case Arrested After Nearly 3 Years on the Run

A man on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list has been arrested.

Gregory Henderson, Jr., 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, the 542nd fugitive added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, has been arrested in Mississippi after nearly three years as a federal fugitive.

Advertisement

Henderson was apprehended without incident by members of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office on August 12, 2026, at 1:55 p.m. CST in Louin, Mississippi. Henderson made his initial appearance in federal court in Mississippi on August 13, 2026, and remains in federal custody pending further judicial proceedings and his extradition to Indiana to face prosecution in the Southern District of Indiana.

Case Update: #FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Gregory Henderson, Jr. has been arrested in Mississippi. Help the FBI locate others on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List: https://t.co/aaf7lqDSTP pic.twitter.com/kVFUhJLrVz — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) August 15, 2026

“Gregory Henderson spent nearly three years attempting to evade justice, but our resolve to find him never wavered,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “His apprehension reflects the extraordinary persistence of our investigators, the strength of our law enforcement partnerships, and the value of a public willing to come forward with information. A single tip can provide the critical piece investigators need to move an investigation forward. Henderson’s arrest is a testament to the reach and determination of the FBI—we will pursue those who seek to evade justice, wherever they may go, and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring they are held accountable under the law.”

On August 11, 2026, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Tom Wheeler announced Henderson’s addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

“The arrest of Gregory Henderson, Jr. is a long-awaited step toward justice for the communities he harmed,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “His swift apprehension reflects the outstanding work of our law enforcement partners and demonstrates the power of placing a dangerous fugitive on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. This arrest also underscores the vital role the public plays in bringing offenders to justice. Now that he is in custody, we look forward to bringing him back home again to face the accountability he long believed he could evade.”

Henderson had been a federal fugitive since August 2023, when a federal arrest warrant was issued in the Southern District of Indiana in connection with charges stemming from a multi-jurisdictional investigation into international drug trafficking and an animal fighting enterprise.

“This Top Ten arrest is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies at every level—and across state lines—work together with a shared commitment to public safety,” said FBI Jackson Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Eikhoff. “By leveraging resources, expertise, and strong partnerships, we are able to bring dangerous individuals to justice, including the capture of Gregory Henderson Jr. This coordinated effort demonstrates that when we stand united, we can deliver results and make our communities safer.”

Advertisement

The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was established in March 1950. Since its inception, 542 fugitives have appeared on the list and 503 have been apprehended or located — many due to tips from citizens.

USDA Inspector General John Walk said, “Shortly after being added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, this dangerous fugitive was captured. USDA is proud of its work with the FBI to capture and arrest this criminal who was involved in the cruel act of dog fighting in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. Dog fighting is reprehensible and is often associated with other dangerous crimes like narcotics. Together with our law enforcement partners we will apply the full force of the law and bring justice to bear against those who threaten the safety of American communities.”

The FBI thanks the public and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating and apprehending Henderson.

The underlying criminal investigation was conducted by the FBI Indianapolis Field Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Department of Agriculture; U.S. Marshals Service; Office of Inspector General; Drug Enforcement Administration; Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation; Indiana Gaming Commission; Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; Fishers Police Department; Mississippi Highway Patrol Special Operations Group; Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Task Force Officer; Wayne County Sheriff's Office; Covington County Sheriff's Office; Mississippi Department of Corrections; and the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Advertisement

Additional information concerning the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives can be found by visiting the FBI’s website at FBI.gov/wanted/topten.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.