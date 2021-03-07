Texas Governor Announces New Operation Dealing with Border Security

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday a new operation aimed at securing the U.S. border territory between Texas and Mexico that has experienced an uptick in traffic following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
The governor and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) unveiled Operation Lone Star, aimed at combatting the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. According to a local report, the new operation integrates DPS with resources from the Texas National Guard, providing border security to high threat areas via air, ground, marine, and tactical security assets.
President Biden set about reversing Trump-era immigration policy successes just hours after taking office. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials warned the new president that his reckless actions would cause a surge of illegal activity along the border, but Biden didn't listen.
"The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration," said Gov. Abbott in a statement. "Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis."
Leaked Health and Human Services (HHS) docs show the Biden administration is currently dealing with a dramatic surge of unaccompanied children along the border.