Texas Governor Announces New Operation Dealing with Border Security

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Saturday a new operation aimed at securing the U.S. border territory between Texas and Mexico that has experienced an uptick in traffic following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The governor and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) unveiled Operation Lone Star, aimed at combatting the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. According to a local report, the new operation integrates DPS with resources from the Texas National Guard, providing border security to high threat areas via air, ground, marine, and tactical security assets.