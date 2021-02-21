Hopefully Fauci Is Wrong Again When It Comes to His Latest Comments on Face Masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn't see Americans outgrowing their face diapers anytime soon. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Sunday that he can't rule out Americans wearing face masks in 2022. Hopefully, the nation's top "expert" flip-flops on this as he has with so many other things in the past.

"I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union," when asked whether Americans will still be wearing face masks next year.

Fauci said he would like to see the level of coronavirus infections come down in communities to a level where "there's virtually no threat."

"If you see the level coming down really, really very low, I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low that there’s virtually no threat," said Fauci.

"It’ll never be zero," Fauci conceded, "but a minimal, minimal threat that you will be exposed to someone who is infected."

"When it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying, 'you know, we need to pull back on the masks. We don't need to have masks.'"

Fauci acknowledged that his mask forecast was based on current projections and that a lot of things can alter scientific projections.

"There are so many other things that would make a projection that I give you today, on this Sunday, wind up not being the case six months from now," said Fauci.

Yeah, we know, Dr. Fauci. You've changed your tune so many times, and hopefully, this will just be another one.

At least Fauci is now disclosing that every apocryphal and dystopian prediction he makes might turn out to be utter nonsense. If only climate alarmists would practice such skepticism with their forecasts...