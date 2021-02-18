Shocker: Authorities Say the Capitol Fencing Shouldn't Come Down Just Yet

Capitol Police officials have reportedly suggested leaving the newly-erected fencing around the U.S. Capitol in place until September. According to the report, the razor-wire fencing surrounding the Capitol complex is helping to protect lawmakers while authorities work to track down threats.

Threats against lawmakers include "online chatter" about the possible return of extremist groups to the nation's capital. The report says the so-called threats range in both specificity and credibility. Meanwhile, new victims of illegal aliens are created every day but Congress can't be bothered to fund a wall on the border.

While the fencing around the Capitol is great evidence that lawmakers know full well that a border wall would indeed protect Americans from illegal aliens, it's not appropriate for the American people to be walled off from their elected representatives in the People's House.

Forty-two Republican House members sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asking the speaker to remove the fence surrounding the Capitol. The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina.

"We write with concerns about the security measures and enhanced fencing around the U.S. Capitol even though high profile events like the inauguration are over," the letter began.

The group of Republicans was particularly concerned with reports that new fencing around the Capitol may become permanent.

"It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward," the letter read.

Reps. Jim Banks (IN), Andy Biggs (AZ), Kat Cammack (FL), and Lauren Boebert (CO) are among the 42 GOP members who signed the letter.

Authorities might be saying September, now, but the American people are becoming familiar with the concept of moving goalposts.