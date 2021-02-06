House Republicans to Nancy Pelosi: Tear Down This Wall

It's amazing how quickly Democrats erected – and yes, that's the right word, Chuck Schumer – a wall around the U.S. Capitol building following January's riot. New victims of illegal aliens are created every day but Congress can't be bothered to fund a wall on the border.

While the fencing around the Capitol is great evidence that Democrats are liars and know full well that a border wall would indeed protect Americans from illegal aliens, it's not appropriate for the American people to be walled off from their elected representatives in the People's House.

Forty-two Republican House members have sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asking the speaker to remove the fence surrounding the Capitol. The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina.

"We write with concerns about the security measures and enhanced fencing around the U.S. Capitol even though high profile events like the inauguration are over," the letter begins.

The group of Republicans is particularly concerned with reports that new fencing around the Capitol may become permanent.

"We are willing to have an honest debate about providing Capitol Hill Police with the resources they need to be better prepared without turning the Capitol into a permanent fortress," the letter continues. "To that end, we urge you to remove the barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol and send the National Guard troops home to their families. It’s time. It’s time for healing and it's time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward."

Reps. Jim Banks (IN), Andy Biggs (AZ), Kat Cammack (FL), and Lauren Boebert (CO) are among the 42 GOP members who signed the letter.

Rep. Budd called for the removal of the Capitol fencing and barricades in a recent OpEd published at Townhall.