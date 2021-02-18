Border Patrol Agents Busy Saving Lives During Historic Texas Storm

Border Patrol agents have been busy in Texas, and not just because of the Biden administration's reversal of Trump-era immigration policies. Extreme winter weather has blanketed much of the state leaving many without water, power and much-needed heat.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued more than 200 people so far amid the historic winter weather. The majority of the rescues have occurred in West Texas, between Sierra Blanca and Van Horn, where the region has experienced a large amount of snow and prolonged freezing temperatures.