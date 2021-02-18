Border Patrol Agents Busy Saving Lives During Historic Texas Storm

Border Patrol agents have been busy in Texas, and not just because of the Biden administration's reversal of Trump-era immigration policies. Extreme winter weather has blanketed much of the state leaving many without water, power and much-needed heat.
Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued more than 200 people so far amid the historic winter weather. The majority of the rescues have occurred in West Texas, between Sierra Blanca and Van Horn, where the region has experienced a large amount of snow and prolonged freezing temperatures.
Not surprisingly, many of the rescued individuals were found to have been abandoned by human smugglers. Some of the illegal aliens were rescued after calling 911 or flagging down motorists after reaching area highways. Family members also reported missing relatives to the U.S. Border Patrol prompting additional searches and additional rescues. The subjects of the rescues were determined to be illegal aliens from countries that include Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.
Agents working with local law-enforcement recovered one individual who likely succumbed to the extreme elements. About ten others were hospitalized for exposure, frostbite, or other serious medical conditions.
Similarly, in the Laredo Sector, agents have been busy conducting rescue missions. Agents rescued over 40 individuals during a 48-hour period. All individuals were determined to be illegal aliens from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
"Despite the difficult weather conditions, our agents remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our country and saving lives. I am proud of their lifesaving work and the sacrifices they endure to carry out these often dangerous rescues," said Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.
Human smugglers show little regard for the safety of migrants, exposing migrants to dangerous situations and life-threatening conditions.