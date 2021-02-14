Biden's DHS Will Soon Admit Asylum Seekers Into the United States

The Biden administration is reversing the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy that required migrants to do just that while their asylum claims are adjudicated. According to a new report, the Biden administration is now pursuing a plan that will ultimately unleash tens of thousands of migrants into the U.S. interior.

Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced plans to send about 25,000 migrants who have been remaining in Mexico into local communities in the U.S. According to ABC7 News, the first wave of asylum-seekers will be allowed to enter the United States beginning on Feb. 19.

The administration plans to process up to 300 people a day at two southern border crossings. The locations were not disclosed out of a justified fear of creating a rush of migrants at those locations. A third location will also process asylum seekers but fewer than three hundred a day. The migrants will reportedly be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter.

Introduced in Jan. 2019, around 70,000 asylum-seekers enrolled in the "Remain in Mexico" policy that helped end the sustained surge of migrant caravans to the U.S.

DHS has said it will soon unveil a virtual registration process for asylum-seekers to learn when and where they should report. Meanwhile, DHS is urging migrants not to show up to the border unless instructed to do so, according to reports.

The Biden administration is walking a tightrope, reversing many of the successful Trump-era immigration policies to appease the far-left while hoping to avoid triggering a crisis at the border in the middle of a pandemic.