Utah Charter School Scraps Plan to Allow Parents to Opt Students Out of Black History Month

A charter school in North Ogden, Utah, faced backlash from some after allowing parents to opt their children out of lesson plans that incorporated Black History Month. Following the uproar, the parents are reportedly no longer opting their children out of the curriculum.

According to the Standard-Examiner, Micah Hirokawa, director at Maria Montessori Academy, said he reluctantly agreed to allow parents the ability to opt students out of lesson plans involving Black History Month, which runs from Feb. 1 to March 1. The paper now reports that parents of the students have decided to no longer withdraw their children from the lesson plans.