The Screen Actors Guild Wanted to Discipline Trump for the Capitol Riot. Here's How Trump Responded.

In the wake of the Capitol riot, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio (SAG-AFTRA) board accused President Trump of violating the union's guidelines and announced a disciplinary committee would be reviewing the charges. Trump responded to the charges in his typical style.

SAG-AFTRA accused the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol and engaging in a "campaign of misinformation" that jeopardized the safety of journalists, many of who are SAG-AFTRA members. If Trump is found guilty, he would face anything from a reprimand to expulsion from the union. But Trump isn't giving them the chance.

In a scathing letter, obtained by Fox News, to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump wrote "Who cares!" in response to the union's decision and announced his resignation from SAG-AFTRA.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" wrote Trump.

"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!" wrote Trump.

The president accused the union of doing little to help its members, "besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un_American policies and ideas ..."

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," Trump added. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

Comedian Kathy Griffin has continued to post a gory image on social media of herself holding what appears to be a severed head resembling Donald Trump. The SAG-AFTRA appears to have taken no disciplinary action against Griffin.

Donald Trump joined the union in 1989.