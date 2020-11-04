Alleged Comedian Re-Ups Call to Violence Against President Trump

Warning: Graphic Content

Election Day 2020 proved to be another bitter pill to swallow for Hollywood liberals, media elites, pollsters, and all the other out-of-touch lefties. Trump still isn't tired of winning, and it's driving the president's detractors up a wall.

Remember the media pearl clutchers who had a panic attack when Sarah Palin posted a map with "gun sights" over vulnerable House seats held by Democrats? The left accused Sarah Palin of blowing a dog whistle to incite "right-wing" militia groups to commit violence against Democrat lawmakers. But if "gun sights" over a map constituted a call to violence, what does a picture of alleged comedian Kathy Griffin holding the president's severed head constitute?

Attention U.S. Secret Service:

Kathy Griffin ignited a firestorm in 2017 when she tweeted the same photo of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump. The far-left is violent enough without the encouragement of Hollywood idiots like Kathy Griffin.

For the past several months, leftists have been shooting Trump supporters and police officers while they terrorize and burn down American cities.

Griffin faced intense backlash after posting the photo in 2017 and issued an apology.

"I went too far," Griffin said at the time. "I sincerely apologize."

But she re-upped the image on Election Day after the clean sweep the media had planned for Joe Biden failed to materialize. Democrats threw everything they could at this election and it all appears to have been in vain. Violence is the last trick the Democrats have up their sleeves.