Democrats Outraged at Maxine Waters' Comments...They Just Don't Know She Said Them

Democrats are outraged after a Twitter troll exposed the rank hypocrisy of the Democratic Party for the umpteenth time. It didn't take much to trigger Democrats. The troll simply used a quote by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling on her supporters to harass members of the former Trump administration but altered the quote to target Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) administration. Suddenly, Waters' words are "way way way over the line," "totally unacceptable," and a clear "incitement" to violence.

Waters called on her supporters to harass members of the Trump administration when they see such individuals out in public.

"Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up," Waters said in 2018. "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

The Twitter troll, using the handle @CuomoWatch, published the Democrat congresswoman's quote but substituted the Cuomo administration for the Trump cabinet.

"If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," the tweet read.

Various Democrats believe the words, now that they are directed at a Democrat, are totally unacceptable. And it only took a parody for Democrats to see the light.

Lis Smith, a former senior adviser to Pete Buttigieg, said the words are "way way way over the line," given what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6. As a reminder, Maxine Waters made her comments after a Bernie Sanders supporter shot congressional Republicans at a baseball game.

Way way way over the line. Especially in light of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6. https://t.co/bsYpq2tFYK — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) January 29, 2021

"What's wrong with you? Threatening violence against duly elected representatives of the people of New York is fascism. The hatred unleashed by Trump and his gang of thugs continues to reverberate throughout the country. Enough is enough," tweeted Jeffrey Dinowitz, a New York Democratic state assemblyman.

"The terrifying events of the last month have shown us more clearly than ever that words have consequences," New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said on Twitter. "This sort of targeting and incitement is simply wrong, and totally unacceptable."

"You may not agree with a public official, but their staff work incredibly long, arduous hours and deserve to be treated respectfully, particularly during non-work hours with their families," tweeted Brad Hoylman, a Democratic state senator in New York.

Democrats have always operated with one set of standards for themselves and another, much higher set of standards for everyone else. That's why John Kerry's family gets to fly around on a private jet while he tells oil workers to find new jobs making solar panels. It's why the left-wing base was allowed to riot violently for months last year but Trump is held personally responsible for the actions of some rioters at the Capitol. It's even why individual investors were prohibited from trading stocks like GameStop on Robinhood while billionaire hedge fund managers continued to trade on Wall Street.

A Twitter troll is now looking at 10 years in prison for an anti-Hillary meme he tweeted back in 2016. There are two sets of rules in this country: one for Democrats and the elites, and one for everyone else. And the former group are the ones enforcing them.