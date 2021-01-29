John Kerry's Family Sure Polluted the Earth a lot Last Year

John Kerry is the U.S. Special Envoy for Climate, a newly made-up position in the Biden White House. Kerry has been carrying on about carbon emissions for years while his family flies around the world in a private jet.

Fox News is reporting the Kerry family jet emitted an estimated 166 metric tons of carbon dioxide in trips logged between Feb. 9, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021. According to Aviation data firm FlightAware, flight logs indicate the jet spent around 22 hours and 22 minutes in the air over the past year.

Fox News notes the Environmental Protection Agency estimates a typical passenger vehicle emits around 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, or 1/36th the amount of estimated emissions put out by the Kerry jet.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records obtained by Fox News, Kerry's family owns a Gulfstream Aerospace jet registered to a Flying Squirrel LLC, which has a listed address matching that of the Heinz Family Foundation. The name of the LLC was previously reported as Teresa Heinz-Kerry's private charter jet company, according to the report.

The former secretary of state came under fire earlier this week for dismissing the concerns of people employed in the oil, gas, and coal industries. According to Kerry, job losses in those sectors are the result "of other market forces already taking place" and said displaced employees can "go to work to make the solar panels."

Just hours into the job, President Biden rescinded the Keystone Pipeline permit. The administration also placed a moratorium on new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands. The administration has a goal of completely eliminating coal, oil, and natural gas by the year 2035.

It's not clear when the Kerry family plans to eliminate their private jet.