Rush Limbaugh Weighs in on the Populist Revolt on Wall Street

Rush Limbaugh weighed in on GameStop's skyrocketing stock price that currently has hedge funds bleeding billions of dollars. The radio host compared the populist revolt on Wall Street, engineered by a group of Reddit users, to today's political battles between ordinary people and the elites.

"Folks, it’s not just political now. The elites are bent out of shape that a bunch of average, ordinary users have figured out how to make themselves billionaires," Limbaugh told listeners on Thursday. "I’ve been studying it all morning and the best thing I can tell you is that whatever you think is going on in politics — the Washington establishment, the deep state, what have you — it’s the same thing in finance. There are those who are allowed to make all of the money and those of you who aren’t."

Limbaugh compared the traders beating hedge fund managers at their own game to Donald Trump's battles with the deep state. The host said the elites control who makes money and who doesn't and the deep state will come after anyone who learns how to beat the system.

"Now they’re actually making it clear to anybody who has the ability to notice that you’re not allowed to use the stock market the way they do," said Limbaugh. "You’re not allowed to profit. You’re not allowed to make the kind of money they do."

According to the radio legend, the ability to guarantee a financial future for yourself and your family is a privilege reserved by the elites and not intended for the benefit of ordinary Americans.

"You know, everything is rigged in favor of the elites, and this has come along and upset that rigging," said Limbaugh.

The host then drew parallels between big tech companies colluding to stop dissenting political speech and trading apps stepping in to stop traders from buying shares of GameStop.

"You know, if everything doesn’t benefit the establishment, then it has to be censored, right? Your speech, your attitude, if it doesn’t benefit the establishment, it’s gotta be censored. It’s gotta be canceled. It’s gotta be silenced," said Limbaugh.

Despite how the mainstream media characterizes it, Limbaugh said ordinary traders have done nothing wrong.

"They played the same game that hedge fund managers play every day to make a lot of rich people even richer. Yet the markets are now shutting down trades," Limbaugh pointed out, calling it a "teachable" moment for people who never realized how deep the deep state goes.

For her part, "progressive" squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to have her eyes open to the current situation.

"We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit," AOC said in a tweet.

In announcing plans to launch a congressional investigation, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, pointed to Wall Street's history of "predatory conduct" when it comes to hedge funds and short selling stocks.

A great way to unite a very-divided country may be for everyone to see just how much the elites and the deep-state have rigged things in their favor. What a great opportunity to reunite Americans by correctly identifying a common enemy: the elites.

But something tells me these Democrats won't stray too far off the reservation. Don't be surprised to see Democrats calling in the National Guard to protect Wall Street.