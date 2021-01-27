ICYMI: BLM Advocate, Food Network Winner Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Adopted White Daughter

Ariel Robinson -- a former teacher, stand-up comedian, and winner on the Food Network show "Worst Cooks in America -- is accused of killing her three-year-old, white adopted daughter.
Robinson and her husband are facing homicide charges following the death of their adopted three-year-old daughter, Victoria Smith. According to reports, the black couple allegedly inflicted a "series of blunt force injuries" upon the child.
The Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina said in a statement, reported by the Los Angeles Times, that Victoria Smith was admitted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital earlier this month after authorities found the three-year-old child unresponsive. A subsequent investigation concluded the victim’s death had been "the direct result of physical abuse." The couple is currently being held without bond and, if convicted, face prison sentences of 20 years up to life.
The Food Network has scrapped the 20th season of "Worst Cooks in America" following Robinson's arrest.
Journalist Andy Ngo described Ariel Robinson as a BLM advocate and found a tweet by Robinson published earlier this month in which the accused mother claimed her "white children get treated the same as my black children." Let's hope that isn't true.
