ICE Deported Accused Murderer to El Salvador Before Biden Stopped Deportations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was ordered by President Joe Biden to halt deportations of persons in their custody. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to halt deportations throughout his first 100 days in office.

Before the order came down the line, ICE successfully deported an illegal alien back to El Salvador, where the alien is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

ICE said 28-year-old Jose Wilmer Montano, aka Jose Wilmer Matamoros-Montano, was removed from the U.S. and turned over to officials in El Salvador on Jan. 15. Montano is charged in connection with a 2014 incident in which Montano and two other armed individuals allegedly attacked a Salvadorian police station, killing a mechanic and wounding local officers. Montano fled to the United States and was picked up by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in the Minneapolis area after being charged and released on drug and burglary offenses by local police.

"Fugitives who attempt to evade their home country's judicial system will not find refuge in Minnesota," said Field Office Director Marcos D. Charles, of ERO St. Paul. "ICE will continue to work across all our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to pursue those who threaten the public safety of our communities."

But the biggest threat to public safety may come from the Biden administration if the administration follows through on a recent memo ordering ICE to release detainees in its custody.

"Release them all, immediately," reads a memo from an ICE official to agency staff, as reported by Breitbart. According to the report, it's not clear if the agency is carrying out the release of all 14,195 detainees in its 138 facilities. The overwhelming majority of detainees are convicted criminals or face pending charges.

The deadly sanctuary policies that used to be a characteristic of liberal cities may soon become the law of the land.