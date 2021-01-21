Biden Halts US Exit From the World Health Organization

President Trump moved to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to the troubling influence Chinese communists appear to have over the agency. Such influence is apparently no problem for President Joe Biden, who has moved to halt the U.S. from exiting the global alliance.

"I send my deep thanks and warm congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris, and to the American people," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remarked at the 148th session of the executive board.

"Thank you, President Biden, for honouring your pledge to maintain the membership of the United States in WHO," the director-general added.

In early 2020, the WHO told the world there was no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission with COVID-19. At the time, Chinese officials already knew the virus was spreading from human to human. Despite this knowledge, Director-General Tedros was consistent in his praise of communist China's efforts to contain the outbreak. But had the world known the truth about the virus early on, better and more effective efforts could have been taken to mitigate the damage from the outbreak.

In response to China's grip over the WHO, President Trump notified Congress and the UN last year that the U.S. would be formally exiting from the entangling alliance effective Jul. 2021, following a mandatory one-year waiting period. Trump also pointed out China's measly contribution to the WHO compared to the funding the WHO receives from the U.S., despite China having a much larger population.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, also announced the move on Thursday during a virtual appearance before WHO's executive board. Dr. Fauci announced the U.S. will also be joining the COVAX facility, an international effort to deliver vaccines to low-income countries. Globalists like Melinda Gates were "incredibly disappointed" by the Trump administration's efforts to put Americans first in line to receive coronavirus vaccinations.

In addition to reversing course on the WHO, President Biden re-joined the Paris Climate Agreement and signed more than a dozen executive orders within hours of taking office.