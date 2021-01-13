House Democrats

BREAKING: House Impeaches President Trump For the Second Time

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 4:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for a second time on Wednesday afternoon, in the wake of the rioting from pro-Trump supporters on January 6. The president is the first to ever be impeached twice.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to move forward with the impeachment of the president, including GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (WY) and Reps. Adam Kinzinger (IL), Fred Upton (MI), Peter Meijer (MI), John Katko (NY), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA), Dan Newhouse (WA), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Tom Rice (SC), and David Valadao (CA).

The final vote count was 232 to 197, with 4 members not voting on the floor. The article reprimands the president for "incitement of insurrection." House Democrat leaders plan to immediately send the article over to the Senate, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Wednesday that he will not convene an emergency session to hold the trial. Any action on impeachment in the upper chamber will take place during the opening days of the Biden administration.

