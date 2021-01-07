Trump Condemns 'Heinous Attack' on Capitol, Commits to Smooth Transition in New Video

In a new video message, President Trump once again condemned the violent attack on the Capitol on Wednesday and committed to a "smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power."

"I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol," the president began. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem."

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order," the president continued. "The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy."

The president said those who broke the law will be prosecuted for their crimes.

Trump then defended his challenges of the election results, saying that in so doing his campaign was "fighting to defend American democracy." The president said he strongly believes reforms must be made to "ensure faith and confidence in all future elections."

"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power," the president said. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

Trump called on the nation to come together to rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic. He also called for a "renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community, and family."

"We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one nation together."

Trump said serving as president has been the "honor of my lifetime" and told his "wonderful supporters" the "incredible journey is only just beginning."