Riots

Video Shows Trump Supporters Attempting to Stop People From Breaking Into the Capitol

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jan 07, 2021 7:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Video Shows Trump Supporters Attempting to Stop People From Breaking Into the Capitol

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Footage from Wednesday's infamous pro-Trump rally, which turned into a riot, shows that not every Trump supporter was on board with the decision to trespass into the Capitol and ransack congressional offices.

"No Antifa, no Antifa," a woman is heard shouting as protesters break their way into the Capitol. Another Trump supporter can be seen attempting to physically restrain an individual damaging the doorway leading into the building. 

"Don't break that window," a person yells. 

A Twitter user who says she attended the rally captured the footage, claiming it was members of Antifa who started breaking windows. 

The large crowd of Trump supporters can be heard booing in response to the vandalism. 

"Stop them," shouts a man. 

Katie wrote earlier about a Utah man, known for organizing far-left protests, who was spotted in the Capitol on Wednesday. The man had previously been arrested after organizing a demonstration in Utah that ended in a shooting, according to Desert News. The man was seen standing next to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol before Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police. 

The New York Post reported that a source in law enforcement says at least two Antifa supporters were spotted at the riot. The two individuals were recognized due to their previous involvement in New York City demonstrations. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Capitol Police Deny CNN Report That Officer Died From Injuries
Bronson Stocking

BREAKING: Trump Concedes in New Video, Slams 'Heinous Attack' on Capitol
Bronson Stocking
Capitol Police Chief Resigns Following Debacle at Capitol
Bronson Stocking
New Footage Yields More Questions Regarding the Woman Shot And Killed Inside the Capitol Yesterday
Matt Vespa

Will the Left Say Her Name?
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Utah Man With a History of Organizing Violent Antifa, BLM Protests, Was Inside the Capitol
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular