Mob

WATCH: Protesters Enter Gate Surrounding Governor's Mansion in Washington

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 6:27 PM
  Share   Tweet  
WATCH: Protesters Enter Gate Surrounding Governor's Mansion in Washington

Source: Twitter/Screenshot

The word "protesters" is apparently reserved exclusively for left-wing lawbreakers. The appropriate word here is "rioters." A mob of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened a joint session to officially certify votes cast by the Electoral College. Elsewhere in the country, rioters, some of them armed, made it through a security gate surrounding the governor's mansion in the state of Washington. 

Video shows the moment when a mob forced itself through a gate surrounding the governor's mansion in Olympia, Washington. According to KIRO-TV, the protesters have since been pushed outside the perimeter and Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is in a secure location. 

Pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and a woman reportedly died after being shot in the neck by Capitol Police. President Trump issued a video message calling for the violence to end. Both Twitter and Facebook took down the president's message. 

Leading Republicans, including ones leading challenges over the certification of the Electoral College votes, have condemned the mob's illegal actions.

“The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemn the violence in and around the United States Capitol Building today in Washington, DC," the RNC said in a statement. "These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday evening that lawmakers will be returning to the House floor to continue their work certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

How Big Tech Is Suppressing Trump's Video to Capitol Hill Protestors; UPDATE: Whole Protest Is Being Censored
Beth Baumann

LIVE BLOG: House and Senate Go Back Into Session Following Capitol Seize
With U.S. Capitol Cleared, Electoral College Certification Will Continue
Katie Pavlich
Dems Call on Pence to Invoke the 25th Amendment to Oust Trump From Office
Beth Baumann
Ilhan Omar Drawing Up New Impeachment Articles Following Breach of U.S. Capitol
Bronson Stocking

They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building; UPDATE: Woman Shot Inside Has Died.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular