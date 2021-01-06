WATCH: Protesters Enter Gate Surrounding Governor's Mansion in Washington

The word "protesters" is apparently reserved exclusively for left-wing lawbreakers. The appropriate word here is "rioters." A mob of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened a joint session to officially certify votes cast by the Electoral College. Elsewhere in the country, rioters, some of them armed, made it through a security gate surrounding the governor's mansion in the state of Washington.

Video shows the moment when a mob forced itself through a gate surrounding the governor's mansion in Olympia, Washington. According to KIRO-TV, the protesters have since been pushed outside the perimeter and Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is in a secure location.

Video shows the exact moment protesters broke through the front gates of the governor's mansion in Olympia. Protesters are now back outside the gates and Governor Jay Inslee is in a secure location.



Watch live coverage of the protests in Olympia: https://t.co/qZtI7pTHi7 pic.twitter.com/6OSpmJVwQB — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) January 6, 2021

Pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and a woman reportedly died after being shot in the neck by Capitol Police. President Trump issued a video message calling for the violence to end. Both Twitter and Facebook took down the president's message.

Leading Republicans, including ones leading challenges over the certification of the Electoral College votes, have condemned the mob's illegal actions.

“The members of the Republican National Committee strongly condemn the violence in and around the United States Capitol Building today in Washington, DC," the RNC said in a statement. "These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday evening that lawmakers will be returning to the House floor to continue their work certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote.