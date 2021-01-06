Yes, Twitter Censored Trump's Message to Protesters Who Stormed the Capitol Building

UPDATE:

Twitter has since deleted President Trump's video message.

ORIGINAL POST:

Pandemonium engulfed Washington D.C. today. Many Trump supporters descended into the capital for the Save America rally and later stormed the Capitol Building. This occurred as both chambers were in session to certify the 2020 Electoral College results, congressional Republicans lobbed an objection over Arizona’s allocation. Both chambers had separated, debate for up to two hours had begun, and this was expected to happen at least three times today. It was going to be an all-day event. Yet, outside of the building, Capitol Police were utterly overwhelmed. Protesters were able to get inside, they entered congressional offices, including that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Senate chamber was overrun. They tried to bust into the House Chamber, but police barricaded the door, guns were drawn.

Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

DC did not have enough security to handle the situation. Not even close. Where was the National Guard? Where was anyone? This was a total abject failure on the security front. Things intensified throughout the day, with a rumble occurring in the rotunda, tear gas being deployed, and a woman was later shot and killed inside the Capitol building. The liberal media wondered where was Trump? Some members of Congress asked the same, including staunch allies of the president pleading with him to stop the chaos on the Hill. Well, he did issue a message calling for peace and dispersal, but it was peppered with commentary about how the 2020 election was fraudulent. Of course, no one was happy with the message, and Twitter censored it. Check out the disclaimer at the end.

You couldn’t retweet it or like it due to the risk of violence. You can quote tweet it, yes—but again, we have a social media giant curtailing the reach of a sitting president. The point is that nothing Trump would have done or said would have been met with approval from the media, so Trump doesn’t care what they think. He does things his way.

But it gets back to the point of do you want Trump to have maximum reach with his message or not? Frankly, I don’t think the people on the Hill were on their phones. You can’t win with these folks.