This Completely Preventable Double Homicide Was the Fault of San Francisco's Radical DA

A criminal released on parole despite multiple recent arrests is now accused of killing two pedestrians with a stolen vehicle in San Francisco on New Year's Eve. San Francisco's district attorney, a son of two cop-killing weather underground terrorists, failed to charge the repeat offender for any of the several felonies the parolee allegedly committed over previous months.

Troy Ramon McAlister, 45, was released on parole from a state prison on Apr. 10 last year where the convict had been serving time for robbery. Following his release, the parolee was arrested several times in San Francisco, most recently on Dec. 20. But San Francisco's new radical district attorney, Chesa Boudin, never filed charges.

According to the district attorney, his office never pursued charges against McAlister because the district attorney's office came up with the stupid idea of referring each arrest to state parole agents.

"We referred these cases to parole because we believed there was a greater likelihood of him being held accountable and having the kind of intervention that would protect the public and break this cycle of recidivism," Boudin said.

Liberals have a deadly belief that violent criminals can be rehabilitated and that attempting to rehabilitate criminals is worth victimizing additional people. With liberals, it's always criminals first. Boudin is now squirming to defend his policies of not prosecuting criminals.

"This is a terrible tragedy and awful end to a brutal year," Boudin tweeted. "It is a system failure that resulted in irreversible harm to two families. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. We will hold the man who did this accountable. We will support the families of the victims."

"We will make changes to ensure that people on parole receive the supervision and structure needed from parole to prevent this kind of tragedy from recurring," Boudin added.

Too late. Two people are dead. The irreversible damage has been done.

When Boudin was elected, I wrote that San Francisco voters deserved all the hell about to break loose in their city. But I was wrong. No one deserves to have Boudin as their district attorney.

Boudin ran a campaign built upon decriminalization and cutting down the time criminals like McAlister serve under parole supervision. So voters can't really be all that surprised by the homicides. Boudin is a liberal who believes in the conspiracy theory known as "systemic racism." He has vowed to stop prosecuting criminals to reverse the "racism" he sees in the criminal justice system and everywhere else, for that matter.

The district attorney's crusade to protect criminals is likely fueled by the fact that his parents were murderers themselves. Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert were terrorists in the Weather Underground who murdered two police officers and a security guard during a 1981 robbery of a Brinks armored security car outside New York City. Boudin's dad is still in prison, where he can't kill anybody else, but his mother is now free and an assistant professor at Columbia University, naturally.

After his biological parents killed the cops, Boudin was sent to live with two other terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. It was like the Brady Bunch of domestic terrorism. Dohrn declared war on the United States and made it on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Ayers bombed the Pentagon, the U.S. Capitol building, and the New York City Police Department before he and Dohrn became fugitives and went on the run. The pair eventually came out of hiding, and they too settled in as university professors.

The 60s Marxists took over the universities and infected America with all the poisonous theories about critical race theory, systemic racism, gender myths, the social-justice-warrior woke crap, and various other garbage ideas championed by today's Democrats.

In other San Francisco news, the death rate from drug overdoses in 2020 was over three times higher than deaths attributed to COVID-19.

If San Francisco voters expect different results when they keep electing Democrats, does that mean the voters are insane?