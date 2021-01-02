WATCH: Canadian Storm Troopers Rip Apart 'Illegal' Family Gathering After Neighbor Rats to Police

Oh, Canada. Our neighbors to the north have developed a severe case of COVID derangement syndrome, and police are now storming into private residences to disrupt "illegal" gatherings of more than six people.

A video shows police in the city of Gatineau, Quebec, scuffling with residences inside a home after a neighbor reportedly ratted out the "illegal" assembly to local authorities. The police, apparently, had nothing better to do.

WARNING: Strong Language

This is dystopian. And absolutely crazy making. On one side half of the celebrities on twitter are in St. Barts and Cabo Instagram story-info their lives at five star resorts and then there’s this. There is no continuity or logic and everything is getting worse. https://t.co/N2Mc3xc7xs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2021

We live in a world where storm troopers are raiding people's homes to rip apart families, and idiot leftist loons think conservatives somehow pose a threat to freedom. Antifa is clueless.

In Los Angeles, Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened to shut off water and power to households and businesses that violated the mayor's prohibitions on large gatherings.

In November, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, another Democrat, put a ban on private gatherings of more than six people and called on residents to rat out any neighbors who didn't bow down to the governor's edict.

"Look, this is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy," the governor told KGW-TV on Friday. "This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance."

And while the Democrats are taking away freedoms, Democrats keep getting caught violating their own coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the development and distribution of multiple vaccines, characters on the Left want the lockdowns and restrictions to continue indefinitely. Democratic leaders all across the nation are still pushing lockdowns. Joe Biden says things are going to get much worse before they get better and warns the darkest days of the pandemic are still before us.

"Here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us," Biden said on New Year's Eve. "So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines. As frustrating as it is to hear, it’s going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus."

The erosion of our freedoms couldn't happen without the constant threat of a deadly virus looming in the air. Perhaps that is why Biden, a man without a mandate, is planning to hold a national memorial service on the eve of his inauguration to once again dwell on deaths attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus. What a positive, hopeful note to mark the beginning his presidency.

Biden's inaugural committee on Thursday announced their decision to hold a national memorial in the nation's capital and invited towns all across America "to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET in a national moment of unity and remembrance."

Churches? The Democrats banned worshipers from attending church services throughout 2020, but now that Democrats need more help hyping the coronavirus, will someone please go and ring the church bells when Biden is inaugurated?

The day of remembrance will be held when Biden is expected to be inaugurated, on Jan. 19.