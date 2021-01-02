Pelosi Wants to Rewrite the House Rules for a Very Stupid Reason

As part of a diversity and inclusion push by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her contingent of crazy Democrats, the House of Representatives is poised to rewrite the House rules using gender-neutral terms.

No longer will the House of Representatives use archaic language such as "he" and "she." The new rules will encompass gender-neutral language as not to offend any non-binary members. The proposed rule changes come before two crucial Senate runoff races in Georgia where Democrats have an opportunity to gain control of the Senate and push their radical agenda on the entire country.

(Via Axios)

The big picture: The package announced by Pelosi and House Rules Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) also includes whistleblower protections, removes floor privileges for former members convicted of certain crimes, and blocks Republicans from some last-minute amendments. It establishes a select committee on economic disparity, and would make permanent an Office of Diversity and Inclusion. But it's the gender-inclusive language that's drawing the most early attention. "He" or "she" would become "Member," "Delegate" or "Resident Commissioner." And "father" and "mother" would become "parent" while "brother" and "sister" would be "sibling." The other side: Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the measure "stupid" in a tweet Friday night and sarcastically added, "Signed, - A father, son, and brother" McGovern told Axios in a statement: “It is ridiculous that in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, this is what some on the extreme right want to fight about...only in Congress would it be a scandal to be succinct. We are being inclusive, efficient and accurate.”

You got to love how Democrats, in the middle of a pandemic, want to ban words that have been used for more than a thousand years, and then accuse Republicans of being the ones prioritizing the wrong things. How do Democrats live with themselves? Democrats are always focusing on the fringe edges of insane issues because that's how identity politics works.

Nancy's proposal would also nix gendered words such as "father," "son," "mother" and "daughter."

The Daily Caller's Logan Hall noticed Speaker Pelosi describes herself in her own Twitter bio as both a "mother" and "grandmother." What a hypocrite. More rules for thee but not for me from Pelosi. This is almost as bad as salongate.

i’m at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/X9vWUJfjiV — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 2, 2021

Nancy doesn't even buy into the gender-neutral nonsense. Nancy's appeal to the far-left wing of her caucus comes after progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for new Democratic leadership in Congress.

"I do think that we need new leadership in the Democratic Party…the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there's very little option for succession," Ocasio-Cortez said during a recent interview with The Intercept. "It's easy for someone to say, ‘Oh well, you know, why don't you run?’ but the House is extraordinarily complex, and I'm not ready. It can't be me. I know that I couldn't do that job."

Of course, appealing to the far-left mob is what cost Pelosi and the Democrats several House seats in November. Defunding the police, vandalizing businesses, destroying property, setting fires, shooting cops, and characterizing it all as "peaceful protests" where the coronavirus magically doesn't spread wasn't such a big hit with voters after all.