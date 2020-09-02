Salongate Took Another Turn: Pelosi's Stylist Just Chimed In

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit the ultimate hypocrisy level when she walked into a salon on Monday to get a wash and blowout. She wasn't wearing a mask and salons in San Francisco have been closed due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Instead of admitting that she's a hypocrite and believes the rules are for everyone else but her, she claimed the whole thing was a "setup."

The salon's owner, Erica Kious, was upset with the speaker.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News.

Now, the stylist who did Pelosi's hair – and rents a chair in Kious' salon – is speaking out about the situation through his lawyer. The stylist, Jonathan DeNardo, claimed to have received prior permission from Kious before Pelosi's appointment.

"Mr. DeNardo received advance approval from Ms. Kious the day prior to the appointment during a telephone discussion on August 29, 2020 at 9:26 pm, wherein Mr. DeNardo advised Ms. Kious that he would not proceed with Speaker Pelosi's appointment without Ms. Kious' authorization," a letter from DeNardo's attorney, Matthew Soleimanpour stated.

According to the attorney, his office is in possession of photos and videos that show Kious working on clients despite the State of California's lockdown orders. The letter also accuses Kious of failing to follow social distancing guidelines and failing to wear masks.

"What's more, Ms. Kious has also been actively encouraging and almost forcing stylists who operate at eSalon to violate such orders for her own financial benefit in the form of receiving lease payments," the letter stated.

Of course, Kious' politics are being called into question.

"The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi's presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious' political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations," the letter claimed. "Mr. DeNardo's name has now been dragged through the mud for simply following Ms. Kious' recommendations; he wishes to move forward with his efforts to earn an income and asks for his privacy to be respected during this time."

Below is the full letter, posted by none other than Pelosi's daughter, Christine:

This was a really, really dumb move for the stylist to make. No one was talking about him. In fact, I hadn't seen his name mentioned anywhere until this letter surfaced. If he wanted to remain private and not be in the public eye then he wouldn't have gone to an attorney to release this letter. He wouldn't be sticking up for Pelosi and going after his landlord/boss.

No one is mad at the stylist for trying to make a living. Americans understand it. People are mad that Pelosi has advocated for lockdowns across the nation but she thinks those type of policies don't apply to her. No one told Pelosi she had to get her hair done. No one told DeNardo he had to do her hair. They both chose to go in that direction. He can blame Kious' politics, but really, this is about hypocrisy and politicians thinking they're above everyone else.