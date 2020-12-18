Vaccine

Andrew Yang Has a Really Scary Idea for Showing Proof of Coronavirus Vaccinations

Dec 18, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang published an alarming tweet on Friday calling for Americans to show barcodes in order to prove they've been vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus. 

It turns out Yang is a complete totalitarian. No wonder Silicon Valley loves the guy. Others, on the other hand, aren't so thrilled.

Also on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio came out and admitted that his goal was to redistribute wealth. Was Friday national coming out day for totalitarians?  

Yang's comments are even more concerning given that Biden appears to be awarding cabinet positions to the Democratic candidates who dropped out before Super Tuesday so Biden could "win" the nomination. You know, kind of how Biden "won" the general election.

