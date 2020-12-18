WATCH: Bill de Blasio Admits the 'Mission is to Redistribute Wealth'

It's not shocking that a Democrat wants to redistribute wealth. What's shocking is that a Democrat just admitted it.

During his weekly press conference on Friday, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stunned New Yorkers while addressing "systemic racism" in education, the economy, policing, and elsewhere. According to the mayor, a need exists to "profoundly change the distribution of resources."

"I like to say very bluntly," de Blasio continued, "our mission is to redistribute wealth. A lot of people bristle at that phrase. That is in fact the phrase we need to use."

Don't believe an elected Democrat would finally admit it? See for yourself.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio: “I'd like to say very bluntly, our mission is to redistribute wealth."pic.twitter.com/iW30AfoOK1 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 18, 2020

While pushing socialism, most Democrats deny being socialists. Protected by their liberal media allies, Democrats believe that so long as they can avoid certain labels, refrain from embracing certain slogans -- like redistributing wealth -- the American people won't notice that Democrats have become full Marxists.

Democrats don't even want to redistribute the money to the poor. They want to use other people's wealth to fund wasteful government programs, hire government workers, subsidize failed green energy initiatives, pay for abortions, throw more good money after bad on education, and spend millions of taxpayer dollars on everything from critical race theory seminars to transgender surgeries for military servicemembers.