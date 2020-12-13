WATCH: Bill Gates Sips Beverage on CNN While Pushing Lockdowns on Small Businesses

Globalist liberal Bill Gates is worried about things getting back to normal too quickly. The founder of Microsoft, a company that has made record profits amid the lockdowns, thinks it's "appropriate" for small businesses like bars and restaurants to remain closed for the next four to six months.

"Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave, and I think, sadly, that's appropriate," Gates told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Gates said the decision to keep schools closed is "much more complicated."

"[T]he benefits are pretty high, the amount of transmission is not the same as in restaurants and bars, so trade-offs will have to be made," said Gates.

Trade-offs are being made, but our liberal overlords are making sure their businesses and their priorities aren't the trades being sacrificed.

As Gates sipped his beverage, the billionaire told Jake Tapper that things wouldn't get back to normal until the spring of 2022 unless the United States stepped up its efforts to help other countries. To globalists like Bill Gates, the world economy is paramount and the American people should be made to suffer to help support it.

.@BillGates on Covid: "Even through 2022” we should be prepared for life to not return to “normal”



Bill's wife, Melinda Gates, was on CNN earlier this week spewing her own globalist bile. Melinda told CNN's Poppy Harlow that she was "incredibly disappointed" that President Trump had put Americans first in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"Everybody needs this vaccine," complained Melinda Gates. "If we only get it to the high-income countries, this disease is going to bounce around. We're going to see twice as many deaths. And our recovery of our economies is going to be much slower than if we get the vaccine out to everybody."

Melinda said she was looking forward to Joe Biden becoming president and bringing his "global leadership" to the White House before warning about "dark months" ahead as President Trump remains in office. She also called for "tiered pricing" when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, to make sure Americans pay more for the vaccine than citizens in lower-income countries.

Bill and Melinda are worth approximately $100 billion. They've gotten richer during this pandemic while Americans have lost their wages, their jobs, their businesses, and their dreams.