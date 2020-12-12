AOC Rewrites History of Democrat-Led Lockdowns

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat Socialist of New York, said Republicans not wearing face masks is the reason cities and states chose to "shut down in the first place." The congresswoman made the remarks during a "Cooking Q&A" on Friday night.

"Here’s what’s ironic to me," Ocasio-Cortez began. "All these Republicans, all these people who were anti-shut down, were the same people who weren’t wearing masks, who forced us to shut down in the first place. Shutdowns are not an inevitability. It’s not something that we want to do. It’s not something that anybody wants to do."

Those who paid attention during the first lockdowns remember that Democrats were the ones leading the shutdowns, while Dr. Fauci and other health officials were telling the public not to wear face masks and doubting their effectiveness. The experts have since changed their minds about face masks, but it was the so-called experts, not "Republicans," doubting the effectiveness of face masks when Democrats started the lockdowns.

“Nobody wants a shutdown, but the same people who are now anti-shutdown…were the same people who weren’t wearing masks -- who forced caseloads to be so high that we had to shut down areas to begin with," said the congresswoman, while zesting a lemon. "So if you’re anti-shutdown, you better have been wearing a mask all damn year, because don’t come to me and say you’re anti-shutdown when you’re spreading COVID all over the place, potentially."

Researches analyzing the genome of the coronavirus found that a medical conference held in Boston back in February was a superspreader event responsible for approximately 300,000 coronavirus cases, including the earliest cases identified in places like North Carolina, Indiana and Tennessee. The conference was attended by the nation's top health care professionals, not anti-mask Republicans.

AOC supports lockdowns that are killing small businesses, putting millions out of work and giving a boon to Amazon and a handful of other elite companies. AOC is gaslighting the American people into blaming themselves for their own suffering as a result of the lockdowns.

Even the World Health Organization, which globalists love, has said lockdowns are a bad solution to the pandemic and should be avoided.

"Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer," Dr. David Nabarro, the WHO's Special Envoy on COVID-19 told The Spectator in October.

Democrats saw the lockdowns as a way to crush the Trump economy and broaden their electoral prospects. That's why the longest, most damaging lockdowns happened in Democrat-led cities and states. The American people were just collateral damage.