The White House Issues a Powerful Message of Prayer in Celebration of Rededication 250

Key figures in the Trump administration issued multiple statements supporting Christianity and issued calls for prayer as part of the newest initiative for America’s 250th birthday: Rededication 250.

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President Donald J. Trump shares a message of faith with the tens of thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 🙏🏻✝️ pic.twitter.com/oDmUTRYh1M — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 17, 2026

Crowds gather on the National Mall for "Rededicate 250," an all-day event celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary with prayer, worship music and speeches focused on faith, unity and the nation’s Christian values. pic.twitter.com/ck8KygPLWJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2026

Large crowd waiting in line for Rededication 250 event pic.twitter.com/eJCZwAM5Ft — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) May 17, 2026

President Donald Trump shared a message of faith by offering a reading from 2 Chronicles, recounting God’s appearance to Solomon after constructing the Temple. Secretary of State Marco Rubio likewise shared a video expressing the Christian foundation of the United States and the devotion to God that was central to the lives of the American founders.

🚨 JUST NOW: Sec. Marco Rubio DROPS this absolute gem



"From our country’s beginning, for as long as America has embodied freedom and exceptionalism, the soul of our nation has been rooted in the Christian faith.



Today we gather, as our forefathers did on this day centuries ago,… pic.twitter.com/0hlpnMs9hR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

“They had no guarantees of victory,” Rubio said about America’s Founding Fathers. “They knew that what they were trying to do had never been done before in human history, but with the dark storm clouds of war looming on the horizon, they did what Christians have always done across place and time for 2,000 years: they turned their eyes to Heaven, and placed their fate in the hands of God.”

The event featured a number of prominent speakers, including star of the hit TV show The Chosen Jonathan Roumie, and prominent religious figures like Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron.

Don’t miss out on Rededicate 250: a National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving TOMORROW, May 17, on the National Mall!



"Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord" (Psalm 33:12). pic.twitter.com/KdERNTFITj — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 16, 2026

Rededication 250 took place on the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’ call for prayer and fasting ahead of the American Revolution.

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