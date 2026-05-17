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The White House Issues a Powerful Message of Prayer in Celebration of Rededication 250

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 17, 2026 6:00 PM
The White House Issues a Powerful Message of Prayer in Celebration of Rededication 250
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Key figures in the Trump administration issued multiple statements supporting Christianity and issued calls for prayer as part of the newest initiative for America’s 250th birthday: Rededication 250.

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President Donald Trump shared a message of faith by offering a reading from 2 Chronicles, recounting God’s appearance to Solomon after constructing the Temple. Secretary of State Marco Rubio likewise shared a video expressing the Christian foundation of the United States and the devotion to God that was central to the lives of the American founders.

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CHRISTIANITY FOX NEWS MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AMERICA 250

“They had no guarantees of victory,” Rubio said about America’s Founding Fathers. “They knew that what they were trying to do had never been done before in human history, but with the dark storm clouds of war looming on the horizon, they did what Christians have always done across place and time for 2,000 years: they turned their eyes to Heaven, and placed their fate in the hands of God.”

The event featured a number of prominent speakers, including star of the hit TV show The Chosen Jonathan Roumie, and prominent religious figures like Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron.

Rededication 250 took place on the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress’ call for prayer and fasting ahead of the American Revolution.

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