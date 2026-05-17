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10 Shootings Rock South Austin; 2 Suspects in Custody, 1 Still at Large

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 17, 2026 6:04 PM
10 Shootings Rock South Austin; 2 Suspects in Custody, 1 Still at Large
AP Photo/Stephen Spillman

The city of Austin is investigating 10 shootings in South Austin from Saturday night into Sunday morning that appear to be random.

Two of those shootings were at South Austin fire stations, City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a Sunday press conference. 

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“We’re asking all of our people to please remain vigilant. In fact, it appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles, so again, it’s very important for people to remain vigilant. We ask that if you see anything, please call 911. 

Police Chief Lisa Davis said there were 10 shootings and that the shooters appear to be switching vehicles. 

Four people have been shot. One person was seriously wounded while the others sustained minor injuries. Police are searching for two male Hispanics in their late teens. One has medium wavy hair and the other has longer hair, Davis said. The suspects used a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver Mazda four-door, and a white Kia Optima. 

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