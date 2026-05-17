10 Shootings Rock South Austin; 2 Suspects in Custody, 1 Still at Large

The city of Austin is investigating 10 shootings in South Austin from Saturday night into Sunday morning that appear to be random.

Two of those shootings were at South Austin fire stations, City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a Sunday press conference.

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“We’re asking all of our people to please remain vigilant. In fact, it appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles, so again, it’s very important for people to remain vigilant. We ask that if you see anything, please call 911.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said there were 10 shootings and that the shooters appear to be switching vehicles.

Four people have been shot. One person was seriously wounded while the others sustained minor injuries. Police are searching for two male Hispanics in their late teens. One has medium wavy hair and the other has longer hair, Davis said. The suspects used a black or dark blue Hyundai, a gold Hyundai sedan, a silver Mazda four-door, and a white Kia Optima.

BRIEFING: City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Chief Lisa Davis provide details on shooting incidents. pic.twitter.com/tkYuonctsl — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 17, 2026

UPDATE: The shelter in place for the south Austin area has been lifted, and two suspects are in custody. One remains at large in the Manor area. More information to follow. https://t.co/8ZBsDsjbvc — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 17, 2026

What we know so far, as laid out by Mayor Watson and Chief Davis:



10 shootings, late yesterday and into today.



They are shooting Fire Stations.



Most (but not all) of this has occurred in South Austin.



4 victims.



No specific motive, appears to be random in nature.



Suspects… https://t.co/J2thovmu6T pic.twitter.com/9c9iCmhJst — Austin Videos (@ATXVideos) May 17, 2026

NEW: Police in Austin TX are looking for two suspects who have been involved in 10 shootings since yesterday.



Police describe them as two Hispanics in their late teens. Police say they don’t have a motive. 4 people have been shot, none fatally but one serious: https://t.co/dxQtDg5uFM — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 17, 2026

BREAKING: Austin police are urgently searching for an active shooter who has carried out up to *nine* seemingly random attacks in recent hours, injuring as many as 4, according to preliminary information.

Here is a photo of suspect: pic.twitter.com/h4gUpkaS5J — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 17, 2026

BREAKING: Shelter-in-place order issued across Austin, Texas, as police search for a shooter who opened fire at nine different locations, leaving multiple people injured. pic.twitter.com/d0qTEwaMIo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 17, 2026

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BREAKING: Austin, TX Police have issued a SHELTER-IN-PLACE warning for a large swath of the city, seen in the below map, as a shooter is going around firing AT RANDOM in the area



Up to NINE shootings have taken place since last night, and four have been shot.



Two fire stations… pic.twitter.com/ux5TkXY5AZ— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2026

UPDATE: Austin police confirm 10 shooting scenes and several stolen vehicles since late Saturday. At least 4 shot. 2 Hispanic males in their late teens being sought https://t.co/YXo0bEsX2M — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2026

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